The Trump administration’s initial response to a Seattle federal judge’s decision to grant a nationwide temporary restraining order on the president’s immigration ban is a failure. The ninth US circuit court of appeals in San Francisco made their decision early on Sunday morning in response to a late Saturday night push by The White House to reinstate the ban immediately. According to the New York Times, this decision likely means a legal battle will unfold throughout the week:

In the legal back and forth over the travel ban, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco said a reply from the Trump administration was now due on Monday.

The ruling meant that refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — who were barred by an executive order signed by the president on Jan. 27 would, for now, continue to be able to enter the country…

On Saturday night, as Mr. Trump arrived at a Red Cross gala at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront Florida resort, where he was spending the first getaway weekend of his presidency, reporters asked him if he was confident he would prevail in the government’s appeal. “We’ll win,” he replied. “For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”