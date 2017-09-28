“The wealthy are not getting a tax cut under our plan.” – Pres. Trump’s top Economic Adviser Gary Cohn to @GStephanopoulos on new tax plan pic.twitter.com/QYv7kItcas
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2017
The Republican tax plan, which President Trump rolled out on Wednesday, left many questions unanswered, which is to be expected when a much-anticipated document is only nine pages long. The idea was to simplify the existing tax code, but details were even sparser than expected. The plan promises to double standard deductions while doing away with most itemized deductions. It also decreases the number of tax brackets and eliminates the estate tax, which arrives as fantastic news to the wealthy.
However, Trump’s top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, appeared on Good Morning America to not only insist that “wealthy Americans not getting a tax cut,” but he wouldn’t commit while addressing concerns from the middle class. When quizzed by George Stephanopoulos (and the following exchange does not appear in the above clip), Cohn began to hedge while addressing the possibility of a middle-class tax hike:
Stephanopoulos: “If I’m hearing you correctly, you can’t guarantee that no middle class family will get a tax increase. There will be middle class families who get a tax increase under your plan, correct?”
Cohn: “George, there’s an exception to every rule.”
Stephanopoulos: “So that’s a yes.”
Cohn: “Look, I can’t guarantee anything. You could always find a unique family somewhere.”
Of course, questions remain on how the tax plan plans to make up for the loss of the estate tax — the New York Times has an analysis of how this move will benefit President Trump — along with the planned breaks for corporations, all of which still remain vague. The hope, apparently, is that money will go back into #Jobs for Americans and then recirculate into the economy to #MAGA. Hopefully, more news will soon arrive on exactly how the GOP hopes to bring their plan to fruition.
New tax plan:
1. Steal from the middle class.
2. ?
3. Corporate profit!
If history has taught us anything, it’s that the best objective economic model is the one where the same 30 people hold all the money and keep it in secret bank accounts in the Cayman Islands.
At some point the peasants will rise up and storm the castle, right?
On a different note, I suppose this tax plan should make Wall St. jizz all over themselves. I imagine stock prices going up, as lower tax rates for big companies lead to increased profits.
I don’t believe in the idea of trickle-down economics, though. So the stock market really only matters if you have money to put into a mutual fund or buy any stock (not that regular people should ever be doing that with the money that’s supposed to be their savings).
“I don’t believe in the idea of trickle-down economics, though”
Of course it won’t work. It never has. Companies will buy back their stock, increase their stock price and giving a raise to their big wigs – of which these aholes will have to pay less in taxes on.
Hundreds of millions of $ will go back to Trump, his family and his cabinet members due to these tax breaks…. while raising the rate on the lowest bracket.
But his followers won’t care. They buy new hats.
@ImBateman just because something has never worked before doesn’t mean it won’t work this time!