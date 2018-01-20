Michael Wolff Insinuates That Trump Is Currently Having An Affair With Someone In The White House

#Bill Maher #Politics #Donald Trump
01.20.18

As Friday night’s government shutdown continues to dominate the news, tabloid reports regarding President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels maintain a sturdy second-place position. This is probably why Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff‘s suggestion that Trump is currently having another affair piqued the interest of Real Time host Bill Maher and his audience. Of course, Wolff didn’t come right out and say the president was having an affair with someone else during his interview with Maher, but he didn’t deny the comedian’s quip that his hints were about “somebody he’s f*cking now.”

When asked if there was anything in the book that he was disappointed nobody was talking about, Wolff told Maher, “There is but I can’t tell you what it is.” After the Real Time host playfully told his guest off, Wolff’s veiled references became somewhat clearer:

WOLFF: There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.

MAHER: Well, considering what he’s done… Is it a woman thing?

WOLFF: Well I didn’t have the blue dress.

MAHER: Now, is it about a woman?

WOLFF: It is.

The suggestive reference to Monica Lewinski’s infamous blue dress notwithstanding, Wolff refused to go into any details or name names despite Maher’s repeated insistence. Even so, the author did provide the talk show host and the audience with a few clues as to where Fire and Fury readers might pick up on the alleged affair. “You just have to read between the lines,” he said. “It’s toward the end of the book… You’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph you’re going to say, ‘Bingo!'”

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBILL MAHERdonald trumpMichael WolffPolitics

