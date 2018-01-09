Watch President Trump and congressional leaders debate immigration policy pic.twitter.com/QSnhJmhfnF
During a Tuesday White House meeting between Democrat and Republican members of Congress, President Trump looked very much like someone agreeing to a broad-brush deal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. While the meeting was called in order to negotiate a short-term deal that would protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children as well as avoid a government shutdown next week, Trump said he would be willing to “take the heat” from his hardline supporters if there was also money for a border wall and an end to chain migration included in any deal.
At one point during the meeting, Trump appeared to agree with Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), only for House Republican Kevin McCarthy to remind President Trump what the GOP position on the issue was.
Nevertheless, Trump repeatedly mentioned how the two sides need to find common ground. “I really do believe Democrat and Republican, the people sitting in this room, really want to get something done,” Trump said.
Democrat Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said that Democrats would support some border security measures, but their primary focus was on codifying DACA protections before deportations can begin. “Lives are hanging in the balance,” Sen. Durbin said.
As with previous instances where Trump has appeared to be amenable to letting Dreamers stay in the U.S., Ann Coulter is taking this all (not) very well.
(Via NBC News & New York Times)
Ahhhhh, shit. This will be a real test of his base/ cult.
He really doesn’t want to be there, does he?
As with any cult of personality, their ultimate loyalty is to the man, not to any set of principles or ideals. Not that they, or Trump, have any defined set of principles or ideals, at least none they can articulate beyond meaningless slogans (like MAGA).
Anything that gets him his wall so he can retire after 4 years.
I spoke too soon. NPR reported this was contingent on his damn wall.
This article said everything was contingent on wall funding. Can they agree to that, then build a 1 foot wall along the border and just, you know, take pictures from real close, at low angles? They need to take advantage of this momentary lapse of belligerence and irrationality.
I doubt that Trump himself cares one way or the other about an actual wall; he simply wants access to the flow of taxpayer billions the “funding” will create.