From Kellyanne Conway’s main Fox News Sunday talking point that only one percent of all foreign travelers into the United States are being affected by the immigration ban, to the new president’s subsequent Twitter tantrum about Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham “looking to start World War III,” Donald Trump’s second weekend in office didn’t improve much over the first. To make matters worse, the Tweeter-in-Chief took his apparent denial one giant leap forward Monday morning with a string of unfiltered posts blaming Saturday and Sunday’s massive airport protests on an outage incurred by Delta airlines.
That, and the “tears of Senator Schumer” — the Democratic minority leader who led an emotional press conference Sunday afternoon in which he condemned the “un-American” immigration ban.
Along with fellow Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, who confronted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Dulles and Logan airports respectively, Schumer joined the swelling protests on Sunday in an effort to bolster the crowds (and their own political base) against the White House and its immigration ban. Schumer grew especially emotional when, at a post-protest press conference, he described the executive order as “mean spirited and un-American”:
“It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country, and it will only serve to embolden and inspire those around the globe who would do us harm. It must be reversed immediately. Senate Democrats are going to introduce legislation to overturn this and move it as quickly as we can.”
It’s not denial or deflection.
On the right it’s called “personal responsibility”.
Trumps first priority this morning was not to offer condolences to Quebec City for the victims of the attack, but to whine about protesters. Such an alpha male.
