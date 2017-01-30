How Exactly Is Mexico Going To Pay For The Wall?

Trump Goes Into Full Denial By Blaming The Airport Protests On Delta’s Outage And Sen. Schumer’s Tears

01.30.17 1 hour ago 14 Comments

Getty Image

From Kellyanne Conway’s main Fox News Sunday talking point that only one percent of all foreign travelers into the United States are being affected by the immigration ban, to the new president’s subsequent Twitter tantrum about Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham “looking to start World War III,” Donald Trump’s second weekend in office didn’t improve much over the first. To make matters worse, the Tweeter-in-Chief took his apparent denial one giant leap forward Monday morning with a string of unfiltered posts blaming Saturday and Sunday’s massive airport protests on an outage incurred by Delta airlines.

That, and the “tears of Senator Schumer” — the Democratic minority leader who led an emotional press conference Sunday afternoon in which he condemned the “un-American” immigration ban.

Along with fellow Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, who confronted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Dulles and Logan airports respectively, Schumer joined the swelling protests on Sunday in an effort to bolster the crowds (and their own political base) against the White House and its immigration ban. Schumer grew especially emotional when, at a post-protest press conference, he described the executive order as “mean spirited and un-American”:

“It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country, and it will only serve to embolden and inspire those around the globe who would do us harm. It must be reversed immediately. Senate Democrats are going to introduce legislation to overturn this and move it as quickly as we can.”

TAGSchuck schumerDELTAdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONTRAVEL

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 mins ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP