Getty Image

From Kellyanne Conway’s main Fox News Sunday talking point that only one percent of all foreign travelers into the United States are being affected by the immigration ban, to the new president’s subsequent Twitter tantrum about Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham “looking to start World War III,” Donald Trump’s second weekend in office didn’t improve much over the first. To make matters worse, the Tweeter-in-Chief took his apparent denial one giant leap forward Monday morning with a string of unfiltered posts blaming Saturday and Sunday’s massive airport protests on a computer outage incurred by Delta airlines.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

That, and the “tears of Senator (Chuck) Schumer” — the Democratic minority leader who led an emotional press conference Sunday afternoon in which he condemned the “un-American” immigration ban.

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Along with fellow Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, who confronted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Dulles and Logan airports respectively, Schumer joined the swelling protests on Sunday in an effort to bolster the crowds (and their own political base) against the White House and its immigration ban. Schumer grew especially emotional when, at a post-protest press conference, he described the executive order as “mean spirited and un-American”: