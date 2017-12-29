Not content with his rambling, impromptu interview with the New York Times on Thursday, on Friday morning Donald Trump took to Twitter yet again to give his thoughts on some other topics he missed the day before. This time Trump took aim at the United States Postal Service, which he blames for not charging Amazon enough to ship packages.
“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer?” the president tweeted of the United States Postal Service. “Should be charging MUCH MORE!”
While he was at it, Trump followed up with a tweet about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and his border wall, making us all feel thankful for the new 280 character limit.
You have to give Tillerson credit, he truly is a fucking moron.
Yeah, but I knew that too. Where’s my credit?!?!
I’ll give you credit too then.
People who deal with his sheer inability to grasp the nuances of arguments always come to this same conclusion. He just doesn’t understand, and is a fucking moron.
Thank god he’s finally getting comfortable being POTUS and going after the truly important issues. Maybe we’ll finally have a President address the very serious of “Best if used by” vs “Sell By” labeling.
He should really kill himself. The MAGA chuds get their martyr, and America’s collective cognitive decline halts for a few months.
And WHAT is the deal with airplane food? Amiright?
(Abe Simpson yelling at cloud)