Getty Image

Pyongyang is feeling like Leningrad circa September, 1941 — when thousands froze and starved as the Nazis attempted to conquer Russia one and for all. The Korean Central News Agency released a report comparing President Trump’s America First slogan to Nazi ideology and U.S. sanctions against North Korea to the infamous siege of what is now St. Petersburg. Or it could be that North Korea is simply upset that Trump will soon be meeting with South Korean President moon Jae-in, as tensions on the Korean peninsula continue to deteriorate.

The report really doesn’t mince words. One statement read Trump’s America First policy “is the American version of Nazism far surpassing the fascism in the last century in its ferocious, brutal and chauvinistic nature.” Another section of the editorial read that the United States’ stance on North and South Korea is “based on Hitler’s dictatorial policies that separate people from their peers, justifies oppression and creates an atmosphere of fear in American political, social, media and information circles.”

North Korea also criticized the United States’ approach to relations with other countries. The editorial blamed the U.S. for “a vicious cycle of destruction, slaughter and instability in the Middle East” and claimed that U.S. foreign policy would “trample on the sovereignty, livelihoods and rights of development of other nations in order to benefit the United States.”

There was even a nod to Trump’s repeated attempts to pass a travel ban barring refugees and travelers from certain predominantly Muslim countries, which was partially allowed to go forward by the Supreme court. The report called the Trump administration’s immigration policies “racist” and fascist and declared that they “ denigrate the history of America .” While North Korea hasn’t been the only country to lob criticisms at Trump’s travel ban, they might be included on the list soon. The U.S. has been contemplating adding a travel ban to its package of sanctions against Pyongyang as the U.S. contemplates how to respond to the death of Otto Warmbier Attempts to smooth things over with North Korea haven’t gone well lately, even when regional superpowers like China have tried to throw their weight behind negotiations. North Korea already is displeased the U.S. is meeting with leaders from their southern neighbor and are no doubt anticipating whatever news comes out of the meeting. When Pyongyang is already lobbing comparisons to the Nazis, fascism, and Leningrad, it’s clear tensions aren’t going to relax anytime soon.

(Via: Fox News and The Telegraph)