Getty Image

This time last year, Ann Coulter was waxing poetic about how she “would die” for then-GOP nominee Donald Trump, who she worshiped “like the North Koreans worship the ‘Dear Leader.'” Today however, she’s tweeting, “Put a fork in Trump, he’s dead.” Coulter, who suffered from a case of summertime sadness over how Trump’s presidency has gone so far, was set off by a rumored deal, which the President denies, with the Democrats over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

As a result, she’s unleashed her patented brand of conservative savagery on the man she once admired. Not only does Coulder think her Dear Leader is donezo, she wants to see him impeached. In her angry tirade on Twitter, Coulter linked to one of the President’s own tweets from this morning in which he appeared to defend the Dreamers that DACA protects. She snapped, “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?”

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

Coulter also compared the DACA debate and Trump’s supposed bait and switch to the list of grievances that led to the American Revolution.

Not to keep score or anything, but the American Revolution was fought and won over vastly lesser perfidy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

She also said she would rather see a President Pence than stand for this no-wall business.

If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

Part of this is actually cover for Coulter’s hurt feelings. Not only was she once an ardent Trump supporter, she reportedly helped him draft his immigration policy at Steve Bannon’s behest. That was done under wraps, of course, but Coulter couldn’t help crowing about her undercover copywriting, calling this “the greatest political document since the Magna Carta.” But instead of sticking the message she helped pen, Trump is wavering on one of the most concrete campaign promises he made.

But then again, how big a surprise can this be? Coulter wrote a whole book called In Trump We Trust that made clear that “there’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven. Except change his immigration policies.” When Trump flip flopped just days after the book was published, Coulter launched her first critical tweet storm. Since then, she hasn’t held back.

(Via: Talking Points Memo)