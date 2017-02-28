Getty Image

Amidst a notable increase in threats of violence — and actual damage perpetrated against — Jewish community centers, schools and cemeteries, the White House has responded one of two ways. Either with condemnation, as President Donald Trump did last week, or with complaint, as press secretary Sean Spicer has on several occasions. “It’s never good enough,” the latter chastised reporters during a recent White House press briefing when the topic (and Trump’s initial response) were brought up. On Tuesday, Trump was again asked about the nationwide phenomena, but this time his words were startlingly different.

As in, they didn’t make all that much sense at first. For according to BuzzFeed News, Trump told state attorney generals gathered in Washington D.C. that the threats and attacks may not be what they seem. Per Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was among the state officials present:

“He just said, ‘Sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,’ and he used the word ‘reverse’ I would say two to three times in his comments,” Shapiro said. “He did correctly say at the top that it was reprehensible.”

Shapiro told BuzzFeed News he “[didn’t] know what [Trump] means, or why he said that,” adding “it didn’t make a whole lot of sense.” Even so, he stressed the president acknowledged how “reprehensible” the occurrences were and assured his audience he would address the matter during his congressional address Tuesday night.