The morning after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against lifting the temporary stay levied against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, against which he immediately tweeted about Thursday evening, the president came to his senses and addressed the matter in a far more careful manner. Or at least that’s what the media at large may have said, had Trump not started his day with a tweet referencing a Lawfare article’s assessment of the appeals court decision, which he dubbed “disgraceful.”

“A disgraceful decision!” the president exclaimed after quoting a pertinent passage from the article, which read: “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.” Yet as the Washington Post pointed out, had Trump actually read the Lawfare post instead of regurgitating what he thought it said based on a Morning Joe segment he evidently watched, perhaps he would’ve realized editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes actually agreed with the court’s assessment of his immigration ban.

