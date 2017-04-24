Astronaut Peggy Whitson tells Trump they purify their own urine to drink. Trump: “Better you than me.” https://t.co/1OEA9XQAo1 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 24, 2017

Early Monday morning, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson set a new record for the largest cumulative amount of time spent in space. According to CNN, her new record beat previous holder Jeff Williams, who’d spent a whopping 534 days in space across several missions. Seeing as how Whitson is still aboard the International Space Station, however, the 57-year-old biochemistry researcher was unable join in on the earthbound celebrations. So she had to make do with a video call with Donald Trump instead, during which the topic of urine came up.

The self-described germaphobe who became the subject of “golden showers” allegations in an unsubstantiated intelligence dossier, which he immediately labeled “FAKE NEWS,” was forced by circumstances to briefly discuss urine. Why? Because after congratulating Whitson on her new record, Trump’s conversation with her bounced between everything from international cooperation to how the astronauts survive for so long in space. Like where their water comes from, which as Whitson noted, comes from an ongoing urine conversion experiment on the ISS:

WHITSON: Water is a such a precious resource up here that we also are cleaning up our urine and making it drinkable. It’s really not as bad as it sounds. TRUMP: Well that’s good. I’m glad to hear that. Better you than me.

Whitson’s name began trending on Twitter early Monday when the news first broke. Unfortunately, her monumental achievement has been somewhat overshadowed by Trump’s apparent discomfort at discussing basic functions of the human body. Which is weird since, unlike in the world of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a little bit of Granny’s Peach Tea won’t actually blow up the government.

