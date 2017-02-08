Donald Trump didn’t take too kindly to Nordstrom dumping his daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing label. The president of the United States took to Twitter to moan about the situation in what may be the first time a sitting president has declared war against a department store.
In early February, Nordstrom decided to drop Ivanka’s merchandise, which they chalked up to declining sales. That may have been a PR-motivated excuse, for a boycott and #GrabYourWallet hashtag movement, along with her father’s cavalier attitude, may have resulted in pressure on the department store to drop the Ivanka Trump clothing line. Being the proud papa he is, the president tweeted he felt his daughter was unfairly treated by Nordstrom. And to further hammer home the point, he had the official POTUS account retweet it:
Trump has used his national platform to complain about some things, including the press, immigrants, radical Islam, but retaliating against a company because they’re not letting his daughter make a few extra bucks is a first. And his criticism may have had an impact, as Mother Jones Senior Editor Aaron Wiener tweeted that Nordstrom’s stock fell after the Trump tweet:
But that was short lived, as Bloomberg reported the stocks quickly rebounded. Attacking an American company that provides numerous jobs to hard working jobs to Americans may not be the best way to Make America Great Again.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler looked at the White House schedule, which may point towards Trump tweeting about Nordstrom during the slot allotted to his intel briefing.
How’s this not a conflict of interest again?
So as a businessman, he has a problem with a company making a business decision to improve their profitability? Sales of her clothing line were poor, so they chose not to buy more of her stuff since people clearly aren’t buying it.
If they treated her unfairly because her product sucks and isn’t profitable, then how should we characterize the thousands upon thousands of people that Trump has fired, cut business ties with, or stiffed on payment over the years because he didn’t like how they performed?
He’s going to start complaining about the White House food soon.
Wait — he actually attended an intel briefing?