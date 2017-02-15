On Wednesday, President Trump and Melania (whoa) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The two leaders spoke at a joint press conference, in which Netanyahu mentioned his long-standing friendship with Trump and stated, “There’s no greater support of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump.”
When it came time to leave prepared remarks behind for the Q&A from reporters, Trump — who previously said he would stay “neutral” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — answered the question of how to reach a peace deal between Israel and Palestine in a curious manner. “I’m looking at two states and one state,” the president responded, “I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.”
With one very casual answer, Trump is breaking from a decades-long position held by the U.S., which previously favored a two-state solution. That is, the U.S. has supported Israel and Palestine peacefully co-existing in a side-by-side manner with both sides negotiating their way into this two-state solution. So, it sounds like maybe Trump’s has …. no idea what he’s talking about? He’s exuding a vibe like this is no big deal.
Trump’s response on how to reach a peace agreement makes one wonder if he arrived unprepared for this press conference. Sorta like when he trashed a U.S.-Russia nuke treaty while speaking to Vladimir Putin and then paused to ask his aides what the treaty meant.
Trump is uninformed and too stupid to comprehend what is happening. He doesn’t even realize what he’s doing.
Sad.
Here’s something that’s always interested me:
People say this is a complicated situation. It is.
BUT go to Israel. Go to Palestine.
Afterward, I think you will know a sensible way forward.
I don’t need to kill a cow to eat steak or get crushed by boulders to know it would hurt, but with regards to Israel and Palestine, I think experience trumps everything else.
I wouldn’t listen to a PhD on political science on this issue if they hadn’t been to both places.
With that said, I’ve been. I’ve seen people. I’ve toured refugee camps. And I think Palestine needs/ deserves more autonomy that Israel is allowing. That’s my two cents
You’re not wrong, but considering the history the Jews have in the middle East and the Palestinian response was terrorism, a lot of people are hesitant to take that side. The whole situation is a dumpster fire and neither side is completely innocent or guilty
@Staubachlvr well put.
@Staubachlvr
I will assume that you are well aware that Jewish Zionists waged a years-long campaign of terrorism against the British in the British Mandate of Palestine prior to the founding of Israel. Good thing the UN and the British didn’t perpetually hold that against the Jews, eh?
How are the Pepe’s reacting to Trump being a forever bestie with the Jewish people?
A lot of white nationalists have no problem with Israel. They see the existence of Israel and Israel’s restrictive immigration policies based on race and religion to be an example the US should follow to become a white Christian nation. They’re fine with the Jews as long as the Jews are not in the US or Europe.
“You know, I’ve seen a one-state solution, two-state, a final solution, I’ll go with one of those”. Also by “I’ve ‘seen’ what they’re taught” he definitely meant “I’ve heard from Fox & Friends once”, right?
@Steve Bramucci – Amen. Also the fact that most Israeli’s support a two-state solution should count for something, at least more than Red Don’s magic 8-ball foreign policy.