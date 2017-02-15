What Is Donald Trump Is Doing About Student Debt?

Trump Backs Away From A Decades-Long U.S. Position In Regards To Israel

02.15.17 3 hours ago 8 Comments

On Wednesday, President Trump and Melania (whoa) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The two leaders spoke at a joint press conference, in which Netanyahu mentioned his long-standing friendship with Trump and stated, “There’s no greater support of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump.”

When it came time to leave prepared remarks behind for the Q&A from reporters, Trump — who previously said he would stay “neutral” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — answered the question of how to reach a peace deal between Israel and Palestine in a curious manner. “I’m looking at two states and one state,” the president responded, “I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.”

With one very casual answer, Trump is breaking from a decades-long position held by the U.S., which previously favored a two-state solution. That is, the U.S. has supported Israel and Palestine peacefully co-existing in a side-by-side manner with both sides negotiating their way into this two-state solution. So, it sounds like maybe Trump’s has …. no idea what he’s talking about? He’s exuding a vibe like this is no big deal.

Trump’s response on how to reach a peace agreement makes one wonder if he arrived unprepared for this press conference. Sorta like when he trashed a U.S.-Russia nuke treaty while speaking to Vladimir Putin and then paused to ask his aides what the treaty meant.

TAGSbenjamin netanyahudonald trumpISRAELPALESTINIANS

