Donald Trump Once Believed Wikileaks Was ‘Disgraceful’ And Deserved The ‘Death Penalty’

01.04.17 2 hours ago

In this 2010 clip dug up by CNN’s K-File, Donald Trump is seen speaking to Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade. The two men discussed how WikiLeaks published classified documents that were leaked by Chelsea Manning, and Trump reveals himself to be a non-fan of WikiLeaks’ practices: “I think it’s disgraceful, I think there should be like death penalty or something.”

Trump appears to be the latest Republican hopping on the WikiLeaks bandwagon after Julian Assange told Sean Hannity that Russia was not his source for DNC leaks. Furthermore, he believes that the Obama administration is trying to “delegitimize” Trump by blaming Russia.

Hannity’s interview with the embattled WikiLeaks founder has appeared to sway some people’s original feelings on him, namely Sarah Palin. The former Alaska Governor penned a letter on Facebook, saying Assange isn’t such a bad guy and that WikiLeaks, which she once compared to the Taliban, is just fine.

