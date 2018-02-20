President Trump: 'Just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the Attorney General to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.' pic.twitter.com/7UWEec6485 — UPROXX News (@UPROXXNews) February 20, 2018

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump held a ceremony at the White House to present the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards to honor those who have risked “their lives to protect America’s citizens and communities.” The award is the highest honor a United States public safety officer can receive. Trump began the ceremony with another important announcement however, by stating that just moments before his appearance, he had signed a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions propose regulations that would effectively ban devices that turn legal guns into machine guns.

Trump said that he first began looking into the issue last December following the Las Vegas massacre, as 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to efficiently murder 58 people and injure over 500 others.

“I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon,” the president noted. “The key is all of these efforts as I said in my remarks the day after the shooting, is that we can not merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference.”

This is significant in that it marks the first time Trump has actively proposed policy related to gun control, in addition to suggesting that he would also be open to universal background checks. Of course, what Trump says and what he actually follows through with sometimes tend to be mutually exclusive, so we’ll have to see if he acts. With the tragedy in Parkland, Florida last week however, the pressure is greater than ever.

(Via CBS News)