On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump held a ceremony at the White House to present the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards to honor those who have risked “their lives to protect America’s citizens and communities.” The award is the highest honor a United States public safety officer can receive. Trump began the ceremony with another important announcement however, by stating that just moments before his appearance, he had signed a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions propose regulations that would effectively ban devices that turn legal guns into machine guns.
Trump said that he first began looking into the issue last December following the Las Vegas massacre, as 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to efficiently murder 58 people and injure over 500 others.
“I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon,” the president noted. “The key is all of these efforts as I said in my remarks the day after the shooting, is that we can not merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference.”
This is significant in that it marks the first time Trump has actively proposed policy related to gun control, in addition to suggesting that he would also be open to universal background checks. Of course, what Trump says and what he actually follows through with sometimes tend to be mutually exclusive, so we’ll have to see if he acts. With the tragedy in Parkland, Florida last week however, the pressure is greater than ever.
NOOOOOO!!!! But he’s 100% in the pocket of the NRA, despite the fact that they’re a relatively small lobbyist spender! My entire world view is caving in.
First of all, President Trump was a card carrying deomocrat and documented supporter of Hilary Clinton ever ran for President so he’s never been in the back pocket of the NRA. Secondly, claiming that the NRA and it’s supporters are small time lobbyist spenders is absolutely ridiculous.
Feinstein proposed legislation FOUR months ago to do this, Republicans have been suppressing it. The ATF told Congress that it does not have the legal authority to ban bump stocks unilaterally since bump stocks are not firearms or a component of a firearm (they’re an after-market accessory).
I suspect this is a long con from the Republicans. It gives them political cover during a time of popular demand for gun control. Meanwhile, some pro-gun group will file suit against the ATF “bump stock” ban, a judge will issue a stay on the ban, the case will languish in the courts for years, and eventually the Justice Department will either lose the case or withdraw their defense of the ban. And we’ll be right back where we started.
Ask yourself this, if Trump wants to ban bump stocks, why doesn’t he just direct Confressional Republicans to vote on Feinstein’s alteady-written legislation? He could have a bill on his desk next week if he wanted. The answer is, if they did that, then the ban would be legal and would withstand a court challenge.
It’s at least half a step in the right direction, even if it’s just for show. Trumpets will parrot him, and some of the longest running hold outs might move on the issue.
You can’t crap on a guy 24-7 and be unwilling to at least give him a nod when he gets something right.
Sure they can. There’s plenty of hysterical leftists who would never ever give anyone not on their side 100% of the time any credit. Just look at ak3647