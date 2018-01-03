Ahead of its January 9th publication, Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is already making waves thanks to excerpts published in New York magazine and The Guardian. The latter is especially divisive, however, as it repeats claims made by Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign executive and White House chief strategist who was subsequently ousted by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Why? Because Bannon called the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials “treasonous” and said Don Jr. would be “[cracked] like an egg on national TV.”
Evidently, the White House caught wind of The Guardian‘s excerpt from Wolff, and Bannon’s choice words in it, because President Trump issued a lengthy response hours later:
Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.
Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.
Between claiming Bannon “lost his mind” when he was fired, dubbing him a mere “staffer,” and suggesting his election victory was all but secured prior to the Breitbart executive’s arrival, Trump’s response is rife with as much jawdropping material as Wolff’s book excerpts are. However, much like the president’s recent “nuclear button” tweet aimed at North Korea, the statement seems to say far more about Trump than it does about Bannon. After all, he initially supported Luther Strange during Alabama’s GOP primaries, which Roy Moore (Bannon’s candidate) won instead. Trump eventually endorsed Moore, who lost to Doug Jones.
You can read Trump’s full statement responding to Bannon’s remarks below:
(Via CNN)
Holy shit – gloves dropped.
YES. Breitbart vs Trump. This will only spur Bannon to back even more extreme candidates which will then lose like Moore did
Bannon/Breitbart have gone through their rough patches with Trump before, I’m going to wait and see if this is just a temporary bump in the road in their unofficial alliance or an indicator of a more permanent change. My guess is that Breitbart will be back to being 98% Trump bootlicker in a week’s time and Trump will direct his ire elsewhere and not keep hammering Steve Bannon over and over again like he does with his usual favorite targets.
Man, what does Mueller have?
Itsa the Pee Pee.
Donald Trump is the Bill Cosby of politicians. He waits until you’re down before he does his dirty business.
I can’t wait for the response when Don Jr. gets cuffed. “Don Jr. isn’t even my favorite son.”
Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency (he was my chief strategist for 8 months). When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a (vital) staffer who worked for me (and shaped key policy issues) after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field (clown car) ever assembled in the Republican party (literally no one has said this).
Now that he is on his own (the EIC of a propagandist website), Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look (I lost the popular vote by 3 million). Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country (whom I still forget). Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years (twenty) by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base (he does) — he’s only in it for himself (true).
Historical revisionism rarely works if it happened a few months ago
It works if your a member of Trump’s cult.
ppppbbbbbfffffftttt hahahahahahaha
This could be amazing. Trump is too stupid to realize that he should feign humility when dealing with Bannon. Bannon is evil, but he’s smart, so we’ll see if he takes the gloves off in public, but if he decides that’s the way to go, get the popcorn out.