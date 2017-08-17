Trump Resurrects An Anti-Muslim, False Meme After The Barcelona Attack, But The Internet Is Bringing Receipts

#Terrorism #Donald Trump
08.17.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

In response to today’s terror attack in Barcelona that killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more, President Trump quickly reacted. He first tweeted what felt like a carefully worded condemnation on behalf of America: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!” What came next, however, took an entirely different tone, for Trump decided to resurrect a false internet meme that he’s parroted prior to this event. He tweeted, “Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!”

Trump was citing an urban legend, one that he also referenced during a February 2016 rally. In doing so, he recanted a century-old counterinsurgency parable that spoke of U.S. Army General John Pershing executing Muslim prisoners with bullets that were coated in pig’s blood. As the legend goes, he did so to discourage Muslims from rebelling against the U.S., but the story was quickly called out by fact-checkers as false.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terrorism#Donald Trump
TAGSBarcelonadonald trumpislamophobiaterrorism

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP