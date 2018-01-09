The reaction to Oprah Winfrey’s sermon-like speech at the Golden Globes is getting ridiculous. And with bona fide media personalities, Alex Jones, and Ivanka Trump all trying to edge their respective ways into the “will she, won’t she” conversation, the “Oprah 2020” topic is alive and well — whether or not you want it to be. Hence why the idea’s detractors on the right are beginning to make even more egregious claims regarding President Donald Trump’s current acumen and potential re-electability for 2020. Like Steve Cortes, a former Trump campaign operative turned media surrogate who told Fox Business something far out.

While speaking with host Stuart Varney about Oprah’s prospects, Cortes declared Trump’s 2020 election campaign could be so successful, he just might beat “Jesus and the Virgin Mary” if the pair would run against him on a combined ticket:

“I don’t know what Oprah believes. I do know this, that she lives in a world of absolute media adoration and I think that would change very quickly after getting in the business of politics… [But] it Donald Trump has three more years like the year he just had of amazing successes, he can run against a combined ticket of Jesus and the Virgin Mary and he will still win in 2020.”

Let this be a friendly reminder that we are only nine days into 2018.

(Via Fox Business & Mediaite)