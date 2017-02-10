Getty Image

Donald Trump is a performer at heart. He’s also an alleged billionaire, a real estate mogul, a reality star, a husband, and a father. Yet what he loves to do is get up on stage and do his thing, making outrageous statements and entertaining his audience. So, it’s easy to see how he might have thought being president is like playing a role, and now — according to a behind-the-scenes report from Politico — reality has come crashing down around him, and none of it is much fun. Sad? Or inevitable.

The remarkable aspect of this report, if true, is how Trump has grown disenchanted with his job in only three weeks. If one had to pick one quote from the whole story that summarizes the vibe, it would be “He doesn’t like this sh*t.” This assertion came from one source close to Trump, who was furious at how his appointment of a major fundraiser to a White House job wasn’t going as planned, and he’s also really upset at how his cabinet choices weren’t immediately passed through the Senate with flying colors. Further, he’s used to being the boss, and so he doesn’t see why his moves have been met with resistance. He won the election, after all.

There’s so much to this report, including how Trump’s incensed that unflattering details from his conversations with foreign leaders have surfaced, and he’s demanded an investigation into his staffers’ electronic communications to figure out who is leaking. So, we’re hearing leaks about the leaks, and it would be almost comical if Trump didn’t have an actual, all-encompassing job to do. Mostly, Trump seems awfully unhappy at the overwhelming scope of his duties, and he’s avoiding details of conversations that he doesn’t understand: