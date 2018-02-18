Getty Image

Friday was a busy day for breaking news about the government. Not only did we learn about the latest indictments in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election, we also learned that the FBI received a credible warning about the Parkland, Florida school shooter and failed to act. Both developments are shocking and unfortunate for different reasons, but it might be the President’s reaction to them that is even more disappointing.

As he is known to do, President Trump tweeted about the FBI’s missed opportunity to stop the shooter before he could act. But in the process, he managed to make it about the Russia investigation and himself.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The general reaction from critics and observers is disgust at the president for using the murder of 17 in Florida to continue his war of words with the FBI and his own Justice Department. It didn’t stop at just the one tweet on Saturday night, though. It led to a flurry of posts on Sunday morning that continued to discuss Russia and criticize the Obama administration.