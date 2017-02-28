President Trump says he believes former President Obama is behind the leaks within his administration https://t.co/LVs1N61s9B pic.twitter.com/5fhYgrkeRH
— CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2017
President Trump filmed a White House interview with Fox and Friends for Tuesday morning. Naturally, the subject turned to all those annoying “leaks,” which Trump sees as the real problem, as opposed to his team’s alleged Russian connections. He still considers the whole Russia matter to be “fake news,” and he’s long blamed the Democrats for what he feels is revenge for their “sad” election results. In the above clip, however, Trump puts a new spin on things by pointing the finger at one person — former President Obama.
During the above clip, Trump discusses Obama, who Fox and Friends notes that Trump “personally get(s) along with,” although Trump is asked how he feels about Obama’s supporters organizing against the new White House. Trump responds that he believes Obama is personally behind the protests — which Sean Spicer and Trump have both pushed as full of (mythical) paid protesters — although Trump is reminded, “Bush wasn’t going after Clinton, Clinton wasn’t going after Bush.” And then this happens:
“Well, you never know exactly what’s happening behind the scenes … but I think President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security, but I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”
Yes, Trump is talking about the same Barack Obama who has spent the past month windsurfing like he has no cares in the world and strutting around Manhattan like he owns the place. Obama’s been off enjoying life and moving on with the future while Trump is still somehow campaigning for president and sounding paranoid. Can you imagine one day — in a few decades — when future former President Trump weighs in on the 48th U.S. Commander-in-Chief? He’ll still be rambling on about voter fraud, fake news, leaks, and how angry the Democrats are about losing. Yep, this could happen.
Jeez. Paranoid little wimp, isn’t he?
This is the natural evolution of the Republican strategy from the last 8 years. Republicans have been blaming Obama for everything from their own obstructionism to their own willingness to defy norms and constitutional duties and now they are going to try and start blaming him for everything that Trump screws up for the next 4 (or hopefully less).
Here is what the media needs to do, they need to just ignore this fucker. He isn’t making these decisions anyway. We’ve all become so enamored with what Trump is doing that we are basically just feeding the universe’s largest internet troll at this point. The news every day should just come on, the anchor should just say “today the person in the white house said a bunch of stupid shit that isn’t true”, and then move on to the real news. On actual policy issues, find someone else in the administration or congress to discuss them with. I know it is wishful thinking but we need to find a way to freeze this moron out without ignoring the damage he and the other clowns in Washington are causing.