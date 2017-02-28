President Trump says he believes former President Obama is behind the leaks within his administration https://t.co/LVs1N61s9B pic.twitter.com/5fhYgrkeRH — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2017

President Trump filmed a White House interview with Fox and Friends for Tuesday morning. Naturally, the subject turned to all those annoying “leaks,” which Trump sees as the real problem, as opposed to his team’s alleged Russian connections. He still considers the whole Russia matter to be “fake news,” and he’s long blamed the Democrats for what he feels is revenge for their “sad” election results. In the above clip, however, Trump puts a new spin on things by pointing the finger at one person — former President Obama.

During the above clip, Trump discusses Obama, who Fox and Friends notes that Trump “personally get(s) along with,” although Trump is asked how he feels about Obama’s supporters organizing against the new White House. Trump responds that he believes Obama is personally behind the protests — which Sean Spicer and Trump have both pushed as full of (mythical) paid protesters — although Trump is reminded, “Bush wasn’t going after Clinton, Clinton wasn’t going after Bush.” And then this happens:

“Well, you never know exactly what’s happening behind the scenes … but I think President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security, but I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”

Yes, Trump is talking about the same Barack Obama who has spent the past month windsurfing like he has no cares in the world and strutting around Manhattan like he owns the place. Obama’s been off enjoying life and moving on with the future while Trump is still somehow campaigning for president and sounding paranoid. Can you imagine one day — in a few decades — when future former President Trump weighs in on the 48th U.S. Commander-in-Chief? He’ll still be rambling on about voter fraud, fake news, leaks, and how angry the Democrats are about losing. Yep, this could happen.