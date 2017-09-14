Donald Trump Revives His ‘Both Sides’ Message While Discussing White Supremacists And Charlottesville

#Donald Trump
09.14.17

President Donald Trump’s controversial response to the events in Charlottesville did no favors for his approval ratings or his relationship with lawmakers, but it hasn’t stopped the current commander-in-chief from insisting once again that the “other side” was also at fault this summer.

CNN reports that on Thursday Trump leaned hard into his message that violent clashes was something that could be blamed on both sides. When asked by reporters aboard Air Force One about meeting with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Trump dove back into the issue.

“We had a great talk yesterday,” said Trump. “I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what’s going on there. You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that’s what I said. Now, because of what’s happened since then with Antifa — you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying and people have actually written, ‘Gee, Trump might have a point.’ I said, ‘You’ve got some very bad people on the other side also,’ which is true.”

