Donald Trump may be continuing to refuse to admit that he referred to African countries as “sh*thole” countries (while a few Republicans contend that they’re not sure what they heard), but the consensus of those on the room at the time is that he very much did say the things he’s being reported as saying. And not only did he make the remarks, but even apparently bragged about it afterwards.

On Sunday, conservative writer and commentator Erick Erickson — who once went viral for shooting up a copy of the New York Times to protest an editorial on gun control — tweeted a pretty damning accusation that the president very much intended to say what he did. Perhaps Trump was engaging in a bit of executive time?

It’s weird that people in the room don’t remember Trump using that word when Trump himself was calling friends to brag about it afterwards,” Erickson wrote. “I spoke to one of those friends. The President thought it would play well with the base.”

If Trump had hoped that the derogatory remark would indeed play well with his base, then he is no doubt happy with the reaction. Fox News hosts couldn’t jump to defend the president fast enough, while others like Tomi “Toyota Lasagna” Lahren wore the term almost like a badge of honor.