Donald Trump, ever the deal-making businessman, aims to slash many existing government programs, which should come as no surprise. Of course, recent focus has been on Congress’ approval of a budget blueprint that would repeal Obamacare and replace it with a mystery entity. Meanwhile, the Trump transition team reportedly wants to reduce federal spending by $10.5 billion over a decade. These cuts could include the Justice Department’s existing 25 grants for programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act.
The Hill has dug into a proposed “skinny” budget that’s being hammered out by key members of Trump’s transition team. If the plan comes to fruition, several departments — including the Departments of Justice, State, Energy, Transportation, and Commerce — will see significant budget reductions or be altogether eliminated. The blueprint is said to be closely based upon last year’s plan from a leading conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, and women’s rights advocates see cause for alarm:
At the Department of Justice, the blueprint calls for eliminating the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Violence Against Women Grants and the Legal Services Corporation and for reducing funding for its Civil Rights and its Environment and Natural Resources divisions.
Here’s a listing of all 25 of those Violence Against Women programs that could soon be on the block.
Elsewhere, the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities will likely be entirely eliminated, and the Corporation of Public Broadcasting would be privatized. In addition, the report outlines major cuts for the Department of Energy:
At the Department of Energy, it would roll back funding for nuclear physics and advanced scientific computing research to 2008 levels, eliminate the Office of Electricity, eliminate the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and scrap the Office of Fossil Energy, which focuses on technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
The blueprint does not mention cuts to Medicare or Social Security. This would align with Trump’s campaign promises not to touch the entitlement programs, but it’s hard to fathom the U.S. debt budging without reductions here too. Another wrinkle — Trump’s cabinet appointees reportedly haven’t been briefed on what this means for their jobs, should they be confirmed. On that note, Trump’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, hasn’t been confirmed, so he’s unable to fully participate in the planning as of yet. It shouldn’t be long, however, before that happens.
(Via The Hill)
“Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”
^
They want to cut 10.5 TRILLION over the next decade, or 1.5 a year.
The federal budget is just short of 4 trillion. The cuts they’ve announced amount to 1/10 of a percent, not nearly enough to finance his proposed infrastructure spending.
The shell game has begun.
I guess they should just not cut anything and stay the course.
DoD budget is huge . . .
There’s no way to balance the budget without making massive cuts to either Social Security, Medicare, or the military (or all three). Those three things alone comprise about 60% of the budget. On top of that, you’ve got another ~20% of mandatory spending that cannot be cut (ex: interest payments on the national debt). Actual non-mandatory discretional spending is only 16% of the budget. So when Trump claims he’s going to save us hundreds of billions by cutting fraud, waste, and abuse from the government, he’s fucking lying.
Yeah because cutting funding for civil rights organizations is the way to go. There’s some scary shit in that hill article.
Well, of course. Gotta be able to grab that puss without fear of retribution.