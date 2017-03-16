The White House has released Donald Trump’s proposed budget — called “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again” — which has caught many off guard. First and foremost, the president wants to completely eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The arts aren’t the only thing on the chopping block, as 18 other agencies will see massive cuts to their budgets.
This move isn’t coming entirely out of the blue, and some Americans have already voiced their displeasure at town hall meetings. While the above endowments only total $300 million of the $1.1 trillion for total annual discretionary funds, the New York Times noted they are essential to the programs and coveted by those in the artistic community. The New York Times reported that Jane Chu, the chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts, held a meeting with staff to break the news, and she told them to go about business as usual until a firmer plan develops.
Republicans have proposed cutting the endowments for years but have faced roadblocks. However, the GOP-led Congress bolsters Trump’s chances of success at being the first president to eliminate endowments since they were enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965. Trump has also proposed cutting all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which would end the main revenue stream for PBS and NPR.
Trump’s endowment elimination is another installment in his quest to trim the country’s budget. Here’s a list of all agencies receiving heavy cuts, while defense spending is seeing a fat $54 billion increase. If approved, the new budget won’t go into effect until October. There’s some time to prepare, but clearly, there’s no way to brace for the outcome. Trump’s budget will be devastating for all of these programs.
(Via The New York Times & Washington Post)
I’m reminded of the Amazon series “Man in the High Castle” where Frank is advised not to pursue his passion of art because art is deemed “deviant” in their fascist-occupied society.
If you want to feel even shittier about the prospective future of our country I highly suggest reading all the proposed cuts, it’s pretty horrifying. Idunno how these people sleep at night.
This probably applies best… [youtu.be]
The Budget also proposes to eliminate funding
for other independent agencies, including:
the African Development Foundation; the
Appalachian Regional Commission; the
Chemical Safety Board; the Corporation
for National and Community Service; the
Corporation for Public Broadcasting; the Delta
Regional Authority; the Denali Commission;
the Institute of Museum and Library Services;
the Inter-American Foundation; the US. Trade
and Development Agency; the Legal Services
Corporation; the National Endowment for
the Arts; the National Endowment for the
Humanities; the Neighborhood Reinvestment
Corporation; the Northern Border Regional
Commission; the Overseas Private Investment
Corporation; the United States Institute of
Peace; the United States Interagency Council
on Homelessness; and the Woodrow Wilson
International Center for Scholars.
Don’t worry, all the people working for those organizations can go get jobs in the coal mines.
SCPOTUS doesn’t like arts, science or free speech. Anything that might hurt his feelings or contradict his truthiness is the enemy of America.
“The only thing that serves the public good is a bigger hammer.”
I’d like to see an analysis of how many JOBS will be lost with these cuts.