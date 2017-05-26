The Trump Campaign’s Default Vetting Procedure For Advisors Appears To Have Been A Google Search

Senior Contributor
05.26.17

Getty Image/Google

How, precisely, did so many people with ties to Russia get on the Trump campaign? That is an excellent question that special counsel Robert Mueller will likely spend years pursuing. But, as that unfolds, more and more is coming to light about how the Trump campaign was run, and the short answer can be summed up in a Mad Men bit.

The Washington Post did a deep dive into how Carter Page, among others, found their way onto the Trump campaign. It turns out it’s not a John LeCarre-esque tale of skullduggery, but rather Hanlon’s Razor in action. Page was recommended by Ed Cox, Richard Nixon’s son-in-law, because of course there had to be a Nixon connection. Trump aides, desperate for anybody with even a scrap of seeming credibility, ran Page’s name through Google, and when he didn’t come back as a child molester or mass murderer, he was welcomed onto the campaign.

Of course, you wouldn’t find out through Google that Page had been under surveillance as a potential Russian spy or stooge since 2013, as FISA warrants aren’t public record. And it’s come up in places that sometimes even the Googling didn’t happen; even a cursory look at Michael Flynn’s history would have raised warning well before Flynn was hired, fired less than a month later, and is now pleading the Fifth to avoid handing over documentation. In short, it’s beginning to look like if you stay at a Trump hotel, the staff have better vetting than the administration.

(via The Washington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSbackground checksBAD IDEASdonald trumpGOOGLE

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 24 hours ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 days ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 4 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 4 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 1 week ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP