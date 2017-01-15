Trump's Strained Relationship With Intelligence

Trump Is No Longer Expected To Visit The New African American History Museum On MLK Day

01.15.17 44 mins ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

President-elect Donald Trump was expected to visit the new Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Day, but that’s no longer the case. Sources close to the Trump camp are now sending mixed messages on whether he truly planned to do so in the first place, and it sounds, well, confusing.

Trump’s checkered history with “The Blacks” grew ever more complicated when he kicked off MLK weekend by trashing civil rights legend John Lewis on Twitter. By calling Lewis “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results,” Trump made it clear that he has no inkling of Lewis’ place in history. He likely does not know that Lewis walked alongside Martin Luther King,Jr. or that he was beaten by police during protests at Selma on Bloody Sunday. Trump was simply popping off after Lewis’ assertion that he’s not a “legitimate president” in light of Russian hacking. Trump also probably heard that Lewis testified against AG nominee Jeff Sessions regarding his own civil rights record.

Whether or not Trump’s feud with Lewis is the reason he won’t appear at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History is up for debate, but ABC News has the muddled official word that he may visit in the future:

Donald Trump is no longer expected to visit the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in observance of Martin Luther King Day, senior level transition sources tell ABC News.

Senior sources initially said Trump would visit the museum, but ABC has learned that the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out.

Trump is expected to visit the museum sometime after he assumes office, the sources say. He will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, D.C., in another way, though details were not immediately available today.

This move also follows backlash that occurred after Steve Harvey met with Ben Carson (and Trump) to discuss improving inner cities. During general election season, Trump also declared that African American communities are in the “worst shape they’ve ever been” (while forgetting all about slavery). He painted negative portraits of inner cities and told voters that only he can save African-Americans from their urban hellscapes.

In light of all these claims, Trump’s decision to not visit a culturally significant museum on MLK day kinda seems like “all talk, no action,” which is exactly how he described John Lewis. And he’s still trashing Lewis on Twitter too…

(Via ABC News)

TAGSdonald trumpMARTIN LUTHER KING

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 2 months ago 30 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 2 months ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 2 months ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 2 months ago 5 Comments
Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

11.22.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

and 11.18.16 2 months ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

11.14.16 2 months ago 10 Comments
The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

11.10.16 2 months ago 13 Comments
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

11.08.16 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP