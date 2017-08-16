Donald Trump’s Insistence On Blaming ‘Both Sides’ For Charlottesville Sparks Reactions From Lawmakers

#Donald Trump
08.15.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

President of the United States Donald Trump attacked what he described as the ‘very, very violent alt-left’ during remarks Tuesday regarding the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, VA. He insists the blame for the events surrounding the influx of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Klan members should be taken on by both sides in Charlottesville and attempted to deflect claims that the side with the tiki-torch wielding protesters were racist.

Trump’s comments quickly earned reactions from citizens, news media personalities and (as always) the nation’s lawmakers.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe responded swiftly to Trump’s Charlottesville remarks. McAuliffe rejected Trump’s “both sides” argument and called for the president to demonstrate leadership.

Criticism of Trump’s framing of the domestic terror attack arrived online from both Republicans and Democrats of every level of office. The fierceness of rebuke doled out varies, but there is some noticeable pushback.

“Blaming “both sides” for #Charlottesville?!” tweeted GOP U.S. Rep Ileana Ros-Lehtinen “No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCharlottesvilledonald trumpREACTIONSwhite supremacists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP