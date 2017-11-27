Trump Wants To Hold A Contest To Determine Which Network (Excluding Fox News, Of Course) Is ‘Most Dishonest’

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Donald Trump busily kept up with his presidential duties, which included starting a fight with the bought-with-Koch-brothers-money Time magazine and suggesting his infamous Access Hollywood tape was faked. Unsurprisingly, however, the president wasn’t satisfied with targeting Time Inc. and NBC alone, so he decided to revisit his ongoing “fake news” feud with CNN on Saturday. He specifically attacked CNN International, calling it “a major source of (Fake) news” and decrying its global influence on the “outside world.” This line of attack continued on Monday with a new suggestion.

In a tweet, Trump proposed a “contest” to determine “which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest.” The winner, he concluded, will “receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

Considering the Fox News Channel’s frequently pro-Trump leanings in its coverage (or lack thereof), that this suppose “contest” would exclude the outlet comes as no surprise. Neither is the fact that the president is still harping on about CNN following the response to Saturday’s CNN International tweet. “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours,” tweeted the network’s public relations account. “Our job is to report the news.”

