Jim Acosta, the senior White House correspondent, has made a name for himself throughout the 2016 presidential election. He monitored Donald Trump’s at-home meeting with then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence ahead of his decision to pick the latter for his Republican ticket, snapped the viral photo of Trump meeting with former critic Mitt Romney, and countless other moments. Yet it was the veteran reporter’s encounter with a clearly agitated Trump during the president-elect’s Wednesday press conference that caught everyone’s attention.
Following press secretary appointee Sean Spicer’s condemnation of BuzzFeed for its publication of an unverified report, and his erroneous inclusion of CNN in this line of criticism, Trump launched into a brief tirade against both outlets. When Acosta subsequently tried to ask ask Trump an unrelated question, the president-elect refused:
ACOSTA: Since you’re attacking us, can you give us a question? Mr. President-elect, since you’re attacking…
TRUMP: No, not you. Not you.
ACOSTA: …our news organization, can you give us a chance?
TRUMP: Your organization is terrible.
After few more heated back-and-forths between the two, in which Acosta stuck to his script while Trump repeatedly denied the journalist’s requests, the latter finally brought the tense moment to an end. “Don’t be rude,” exclaimed the president-elect, adding: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.” Acosta managed to sneak his question to Trump thanks to ABC’s Cecilia Vega, though the exchange beforehand was far more unsettling.
The “fake news” insult repeated Trump’s Tuesday night tweet about BuzzFeed’s report. It also references, intentionally or otherwise, the Trump campaign’s indirect relationship with the troubling social media trend that has popped up in the president-elect’s claims regarding illegal voting, the so-called “PizzaGate” conspiracy, and other forms. All of this is troubling in its own right, but Trump’s apparent willingness to use the insult as a tool to silence reporters (as both Russia and Syria have done in Aleppo) suggests a far more nefarious future for the state of the press during the next four years.
For starters, as political commentator Sally Kohn quipped on Twitter, the “blacklisting of news outlets Trump doesn’t like” may soon begin. The Trump campaign maintained a media blacklist for much of the election for similar reasons, so why wouldn’t the Trump administration do the same?
Fuck Trump and anyone who voted for him. This is bullshit
You ain’t lying, kid. This is a goddamn joke. Welcome to the end of the United States, everyone.
I think it’s perfect timing for those songify brothers to make a comeback
Is there another betting window open? I’d like to double down on my original ‘Trump re-signs presidency +/- O/U <1.5 years' to before he even takes office. Watching him spiral out of control is glorious. I feel like I'm living in a movie.
Alright, gonna try and start something right now.
When Trump is sworn in: ALL articles about him MUST be designated to Uproxx’s NEWS/POLITICS section ONLY. I am TIRED of seeing his face on every section of Uproxx that I check.
Guys, I don’t ask much from you, as you’ve all provided me with plenty of laughs over the years. But if there’s one thing I ask, please take my side on this so the people in charge take notice.
I’m strangely for that.
I think the scariest thing he did the whole time was when some guy asked him if intelligence agencies actually end up coming back with proof that the stories he’s calling “fake news” actually have merit, will he address them as fact?
And he said “There’s nothing they can come back with” then pointed at the next person for a new question.
Donny has already made up his mind that intelligence has no validity when it comes to anything about him.
NO! YOU’RE THE FAKE NEWS!
This is so bizarre. The Trump gameplan is, and has been, just say whatever regardless of fact and evidence. Then repeat that to the point where everyone just gives up or starts believeing it.
If anything, it’s demonstrated proof of the incredibly low intelligence of the general American populace.
Gaslighting.