President Trump Started Christmas Eve By Sharing Memes With Him ‘Killing’ CNN

#Donald Trump #Twitter
12.24.17 12 hours ago 10 Comments

Getty Image

There was once a period of time where the president did not spend his Christmas trying to start a fight with the media, his rivals, other countries, and anybody that he might’ve missed in the process. It’s typically a boring period where the president wishes the nation well and takes a backseat unless he’s needed. Not so for President Trump, who kicked off the Christmas weekend by taking aim at the FBI and then continued on Christmas Eve by moving on to Hillary Clinton and the lying media. This includes a special retweet for CNN, where he’s once again condoning some form of violence towards the network.

It’s a stretch and far less violent than the WWE clip with Trump attacking Vince McMahon with a “CNN” logo for his head, but the message wasn’t lost on Jake Tapper:

None of this should be surprising, but it has been a weekend that tests that idea after the report on Trump’s thoughts about immigration. It’s almost like he wants to fill the role of everybody’s worst relative for Christmas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSCNNdonald trumpJake TapperTwitter

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 5 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP