There was once a period of time where the president did not spend his Christmas trying to start a fight with the media, his rivals, other countries, and anybody that he might’ve missed in the process. It’s typically a boring period where the president wishes the nation well and takes a backseat unless he’s needed. Not so for President Trump, who kicked off the Christmas weekend by taking aim at the FBI and then continued on Christmas Eve by moving on to Hillary Clinton and the lying media. This includes a special retweet for CNN, where he’s once again condoning some form of violence towards the network.
It’s a stretch and far less violent than the WWE clip with Trump attacking Vince McMahon with a “CNN” logo for his head, but the message wasn’t lost on Jake Tapper:
None of this should be surprising, but it has been a weekend that tests that idea after the report on Trump’s thoughts about immigration. It’s almost like he wants to fill the role of everybody’s worst relative for Christmas.
Twas the night before Christmas, and in the white house
The presidential Twitter feed was stirring, because of that louse
His PR team begged him this holiday to handle it with care
In the hopes that when they returned, their jobs would still be there
The GOP was were nestled, all snug in their hooker’ s beds
While dreams of padding their donors wallets with the new tax bill danced in their heads
GOP were nestled*
ha ha you suck
Damn it…..I know.
What is WRONG with him?!
“CNN-labeled blood on the sole of his shoe. ”
Oh for Christ sake. CNN fucking sucks people. Trump is a known buffoon but let’s not pretend here. Merry Christmas!
Remember when the President would try to unite the country?
Nah, that was just a misspelling. He wanted to untie the country.
@Squat Cobbler (no cry) – Unpresidented.
How stupid do you have to be to fuck up “Merry Christmas”?