On January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as U.S. president. There’s still plenty of work to be done before that day, but he’s distracted by other matters of the utmost importance (to him). That is, he’s complaining on Twitter about a photo that CNN chose for a book, Unprecedented (as opposed to his version, “unpresidented”), which details his stunning path to election victory. Trump hopes that the book does well, but he’s upset that the cable news network chose the “worst cover photo of me!”

@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Exactly which photo Trump is referring to isn’t entirely clear. Here’s what CNN is advertising on Twitter.

Get the 2017 inaugural edition of CNN's book "Unprecedented" in stores or online https://t.co/mc3RFkFF3O #unprecedented pic.twitter.com/hw3vZ1ge8V — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2017

And here’s how the book appears on Amazon’s website, although this could be the December version of the book, since the Amazon description mentions a second printing, the “Inaugural Edition.” That would probably be the first photo that appears above.