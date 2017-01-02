On January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as U.S. president. There’s still plenty of work to be done before that day, but he’s distracted by other matters of the utmost importance (to him). That is, he’s complaining on Twitter about a photo that CNN chose for a book, Unprecedented (as opposed to his version, “unpresidented”), which details his stunning path to election victory. Trump hopes that the book does well, but he’s upset that the cable news network chose the “worst cover photo of me!”
Exactly which photo Trump is referring to isn’t entirely clear. Here’s what CNN is advertising on Twitter.
And here’s how the book appears on Amazon’s website, although this could be the December version of the book, since the Amazon description mentions a second printing, the “Inaugural Edition.” That would probably be the first photo that appears above.
No holding back on that headline haha love it