President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech to the Coast Guard Academy class of 2017 on Wednesday, as it is tradition for United States presidents and vice presidents to speak at military academy graduations. But of course, this being Trump, naturally he couldn’t stick to the usual talking points for these type of speaking engagements, such as words of encouragement and advice for the new grads — and therefore was not able to make it through the speech with his trademark airing of grievances.

Things at least started out innocently enough, as the President told the crowd of graduates and their families in attendance: