President Trump hasn’t held a truly amazing, off-the-wall, shouty press conference since February, so he was overdue for another. Well, Trump did not disappoint while appearing at Trump Tower to talk about “infrastructure.”

Unfortunately for the president, no one really wanted to ask questions about that topic, so he fielded numerous inquiries about the Charlottesville violence and his botched response(s) — including his first, now-infamous “many sides” statement and one where he (days later) finally denounced Nazis and white supremacists. Surprise, Trump liked his first statement better! Watch him talk about it below, along with seven other WTF moments.

“It was a fine statement.” While explaining why (other than his own refusal) it took him a few days to utter the words “neo-Nazis” and “white supremacists,” Trump insisted that his initial statement was a fantastic one. He was, in his words, trying not to behave like other politicians and the media. “It takes a little while to get the facts,” he insisted.