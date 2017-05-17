Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz Demands That The FBI Turn Over All Documents Related To Trump And Comey

The Russia-Trump saga never ends, y’all. On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed contents of a bombshell memo by former FBI Director James Comey regarding his conversations with President Trump. This leak was to be expected, given the FBI’s internal respect for Comey and word on the street that he documented every iota of communication between himself and Trump. And as some Comey associates revealed, Trump reportedly told Comey that he should drop the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn’s Russian ties for this reason: “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Some believed that this memo smelled like … obstruction of justice. As such, House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz has now become involved and wants answers. He sent a letter to the FBI to not-so-humbly request every possible scrap of correspondence — written, spoken, mimed — betwixt Comey and Trump. Here’s a copy of the letter, courtesy of NBC News’ Alexandra Moe:

For what it’s worth, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokesperson, AshLee strong, has communicated her boss’ apparent agreement with Chaffetz on this issue: “We need to have all the facts, and it is appropriate for the House Oversight Committee to request this memo.”

The White House has denied all reports about this Comey memo, but the truth shall soon be revealed, since Chaffetz has indicated, “I have my subpoena pen ready.” And it’s hard to imagine there aren’t crisis White House meetings in session, for the memo arrives not only after Trump threatened Comey with “tapes” of their conversations but asked for a pledge of “loyalty.”

Trump may have fired Comey, but his spirit definitely lives on at the FBI.

(Via NBC News & New York Times)

