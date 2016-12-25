Just days after he was named Donald Trump’s White House communications director, Jason Miller has refused the job and stepped back from the Trump team. His departure from the administration is apparently related to Miller’s needs to focus on his family according to his official statement, but other details reportedly indicate there may be a more salacious reason.
Miller’s statement explains his reluctance to take on the job is due to his wife’s pregnancy with their second child according to the Daily News:
“It’s clear they need to be my top priority right now, and this is not the time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,”
