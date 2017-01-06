Getty Image

If you somehow weren’t around for any of the 2016 presidential campaign, you missed the point when Donald Trump decided he wanted to build a wall on the Mexican border so no immigrants could get into the country. He then harped on that idea for months on end, even convincing himself (and pretty much nobody else) that Mexico would be paying for said wall. John Oliver even broke down the immense cost of such a project and the unlikeliness of anyone wanting to cough up that kind of dough, whether it’s the United States or some other country that starts with an “M” and ends with “-exico.”

But now, Trump and his team have reportedly signaled to the GOP that he will ask Congress to fund the huge project this Spring. It would not only break a campaign promise but potentially cost the US billions of dollars and even threaten a government shutdown in a few months.

(via KTLA)