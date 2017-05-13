Getty Image

Following a hurricane-of-a-week dominated by backlash surrounding his sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump is reportedly hoping Saturday brings the calming eye of the storm that allows him to find a replacement. According to The New York Times, the White House plans to interview a list of potential candidates to replace James Comey, with some of the sitdowns taking place as soon as Saturday.

The list of candidates is reportedly fluid, and includes former New York City police commissioner Raymond Kelly, acting FBI director and Comey-loyalist Andrew McCabe, South Carolina Republican and a former federal prosecutor Trey Gowdy, former Justice Department lawyer and federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig, Republican Senator John Cornyn, Judge Michael J. Garcia of the New York State Court of Appeals, and Alice Fisher, a former Department of Justice official who, if selected, would become the first woman to ever head the FBI.