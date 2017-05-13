Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Trump Is Reportedly Considering Several High-Profile Names To Replace James Comey As FBI Director

05.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Following a hurricane-of-a-week dominated by backlash surrounding his sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump is reportedly hoping Saturday brings the calming eye of the storm that allows him to find a replacement. According to The New York Times, the White House plans to interview a list of potential candidates to replace James Comey, with some of the sitdowns taking place as soon as Saturday.

The list of candidates is reportedly fluid, and includes former New York City police commissioner Raymond Kelly, acting FBI director and Comey-loyalist Andrew McCabe, South Carolina Republican and a former federal prosecutor Trey Gowdy, former Justice Department lawyer and federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig, Republican Senator John Cornyn, Judge Michael J. Garcia of the New York State Court of Appeals, and Alice Fisher, a former Department of Justice official who, if selected, would become the first woman to ever head the FBI.

Around The Web

TAGSAlice FisherAndrew McCabedonald trumpFBI DirectorJohn CornynMichael J. Garcia

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 3 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP