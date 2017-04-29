Getty Image

On the eve of his first 100 days in office, Donald Trump commemorated the occasion with an interview on Fox News with anchor Martha MacCallum Friday night. Together they discussed everything from the temporary spending deal approved by the House, ousted National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and how the latter and most other problems were largely former President Barack Obama’s fault. On the rare occasion the president stopped interrupting MacCallum to let her ask her questions, however, the topic of his frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower in New York, and other private establishments came up.

.@POTUS: "Every time I go a [golf] club they say 'He's out there having fun.' I'm not having fun. When I'm going to a club, I'm working." pic.twitter.com/YwPa7QNgqq — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

Hence why the pair eventually discussed his penchant for playing golf, something Trump and his Republicans allies often criticized Obama for doing that he, as it turns out, does just as often — if not more. (The New York Times keeps a running tally of the president’s trips to his various private resorts, which so far include 19 visits to golf clubs.) Needless to say, he was quick to go on the defensive by erroneously claiming he didn’t even like golf.

“I have a lot of property. So if I go to my clubs like in New Jersey, they’ll say, ‘Oh he is going to play golf.’ I am not going to play golf. I couldn’t care less about golf,” he told MacCallum. “But I have a place there that costs almost nothing because its hundreds of acres and security and they don’t have to close up streets.” Trump explained he felt “guilty” about going to New York due to the high costs and the congestion it caused, so his venturing out to the clubs was a way by which to avoid such issues.

“It would be much better if people would understand that I could go other places that I have,” he continued. “But then they hit me for relaxing. And I don’t want to be known as a person that relaxes because I am working hard and I am working hard for the people.” Which is why, on his 100th day in office on Saturday, Trump will avoid the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C., deliver remarks promoting himself at a rally in Pennsylvania, and — in all likelihood — relax.

(Via Fox News and The Hill)