Can Trump Send Us Into A War?

Trump, Who Often Golfs During His Weekends, Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less About Golf’

#First 100 Days
News & Entertainment Writer
04.28.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

On the eve of his first 100 days in office, Donald Trump commemorated the occasion with an interview on Fox News with anchor Martha MacCallum Friday night. Together they discussed everything from the temporary spending deal approved by the House, ousted National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and how the latter and most other problems were largely former President Barack Obama’s fault. On the rare occasion the president stopped interrupting MacCallum to let her ask her questions, however, the topic of his frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower in New York, and other private establishments came up.

Hence why the pair eventually discussed his penchant for playing golf, something Trump and his Republicans allies often criticized Obama for doing that he, as it turns out, does just as often — if not more. (The New York Times keeps a running tally of the president’s trips to his various private resorts, which so far include 19 visits to golf clubs.) Needless to say, he was quick to go on the defensive by erroneously claiming he didn’t even like golf.

“I have a lot of property. So if I go to my clubs like in New Jersey, they’ll say, ‘Oh he is going to play golf.’ I am not going to play golf. I couldn’t care less about golf,” he told MacCallum. “But I have a place there that costs almost nothing because its hundreds of acres and security and they don’t have to close up streets.” Trump explained he felt “guilty” about going to New York due to the high costs and the congestion it caused, so his venturing out to the clubs was a way by which to avoid such issues.

“It would be much better if people would understand that I could go other places that I have,” he continued. “But then they hit me for relaxing. And I don’t want to be known as a person that relaxes because I am working hard and I am working hard for the people.” Which is why, on his 100th day in office on Saturday, Trump will avoid the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C., deliver remarks promoting himself at a rally in Pennsylvania, and — in all likelihood — relax.

(Via Fox News and The Hill)

Around The Web

TOPICS#First 100 Days
TAGSdonald trumpFirst 100 DaysFOX NEWSGOLF

First 100 Days

Trump, Who Often Golfs During His Weekends, Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less About Golf’

Trump, Who Often Golfs During His Weekends, Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less About Golf’

04.28.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

04.28.17 21 hours ago 44 Comments
How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP