Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Trump has reportedly fretted over what to do about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation, and how to handle the fates of children brought to this country by undocumented immigrants. Apparently his decision about DACA is coming on Tuesday according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with the holiday weekend possibly spent mulling over the many protests to its removal. But with this announcement, Sanders might have telegraphed the direction that the president is leaning, repeatedly insisting that Trump “loves everybody,” a turn of phrase that some note could spell trouble for so-called Dreamers.

Sanders said in Friday’s press briefing that the president is in the “process of finalizing that decision and those details” pertaining to DACA. She explained: