The White House Confirms That President Trump’s DACA Decision Will Arrive On Tuesday

#Donald Trump
09.02.17 1 hour ago

Trump has reportedly fretted over what to do about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation, and how to handle the fates of children brought to this country by undocumented immigrants. Apparently his decision about DACA is coming on Tuesday according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with the holiday weekend possibly spent mulling over the many protests to its removal. But with this announcement, Sanders might have telegraphed the direction that the president is leaning, repeatedly insisting that Trump “loves everybody,” a turn of phrase that some note could spell trouble for so-called Dreamers.

Sanders said in Friday’s press briefing that the president is in the “process of finalizing that decision and those details” pertaining to DACA. She explained:

“We’re actually going to make that announcement on Tuesday of next week. And the president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers. The president has been very clear: He loves people, and he wants to make sure that this decision is done correctly. And so that’s what he’s doing now, is finalizing that part.”

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSDACAdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONsarah huckabee sandersThe Dreamers

