President Trump: DACA Is ‘Not Dreamers,’ So ‘Don’t Fall Into That Trap’

#Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
02.01.18 2 Comments

While addressing House and Senate Republicans at their annual retreat in Lewisburg, West Virgina, President Trump made some rather nonsensical remarks about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) act and so-called “DREAMers,” whose name comes from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) act. The immigration legislation has recently become a contentious point of debate between GOP hardliners and the Democratic minority, which only agreed to end the most recent government shutdown after the majority promised to hold a vote.

The White House has since proposed a path for citizenship for dreamers in exchange for billions in border wall funding, but that wasn’t what Trump wanted to talk about on Thursday. Instead, the president characteristically interrupted himself to try and explain what he thought the difference was between DACA and the dreamers:

“I’ve been hearing about DACA for so many years. Some people call it ‘dreamers.’ It’s not dreamers. Don’t fall into that trap. It’s just much different than dreamers. And I said the other night, we have dreamers too. We have dreamers in this country too. You can’t forget our dreamers. We have a lot of dreamers here.”

Um, what? Seeing as how DACA was a legislative response to DREAM’s failure and, as a result, has everything to do with “dreamers,” Trump quite literally fell into a word “trap” with these comments. And everyone else watching took notice:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump
TAGSDACAdonald trumpdreamersIMMIGRATIONinternet reactionsPoliticstwitter reactions

The RX

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 6 hours ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 weeks ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP