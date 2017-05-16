Is Russia Trying To Wage War Against Us?

An Artist Takes Trolling Trump To Another Level By Beaming Some Serious Shade Onto His DC Hotel

05.16.17 54 mins ago

Igor Volsky

An artist who moonlights as an expert-level troll has set up shop across from President Trump’s D.C. hotel to beam some serious shade across the front of the entrance. The messages lack subtlety, but the times demand such an approach, don’t they? One of the messages points to the entrance, letting the world know that “Trump bribes go here” and another spells out the Emoluments clause, a provision of the Constitution which restricts members of government from, basically, profiting from office, something that’s been somewhat overtly ignored by the Trump administration and his family.

Here are a few other angles of the projected messages that are sure to be taken down any second now:

Robin Bell is claiming to be the artist who seems to be behind the projections, but the real mystery is where he’s doing the trolling from? A few people are supposing it’s from the EPA building, which would be damn interesting.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumptrolling

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP