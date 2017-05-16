Igor Volsky

An artist who moonlights as an expert-level troll has set up shop across from President Trump’s D.C. hotel to beam some serious shade across the front of the entrance. The messages lack subtlety, but the times demand such an approach, don’t they? One of the messages points to the entrance, letting the world know that “Trump bribes go here” and another spells out the Emoluments clause, a provision of the Constitution which restricts members of government from, basically, profiting from office, something that’s been somewhat overtly ignored by the Trump administration and his family.

Right now at Trump’s DC hotel! pic.twitter.com/95cwrUmbmF — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 16, 2017

Here are a few other angles of the projected messages that are sure to be taken down any second now:

Being projected on Trump Hotel in DC right now. #resist pic.twitter.com/RJEAqOnGgp — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 16, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: The 'Emoluments Clause' is now being projected onto Trump's DC Hotel. pic.twitter.com/lkEHpAIpuJ — Bill Madden (@activist360) May 16, 2017

Robin Bell is claiming to be the artist who seems to be behind the projections, but the real mystery is where he’s doing the trolling from? A few people are supposing it’s from the EPA building, which would be damn interesting.