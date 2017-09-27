Trump’s DEA Chief Will Reportedly Resign After Growing Disillusioned With Trump’s Stance On Police Conduct

#Donald Trump
09.27.17 60 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Just says after the NFL rose up against police brutality by sitting down or taking a knee during the National Anthem, word is that Drug Enforcement Administration head Chuck Rosenberg will be resigning by the end of this week. The reported move will come after months of controversial decisions by the Trump administration concerning law enforcement. An email Rosenberg recently sent to his staff suggests that his motive for stepping down comes down to ethics:

“We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards. Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably. The neighborhoods in which we live are better for your commitment to the rule of law, dedication to the cause of justice and perseverance in the face of adversity. You will continue to do great things. I will continue to root for you, now from the sidelines.”

Rosenberg has apparently been thinking about stepping down since the summer. he was loyal to James Comey, but stayed on even after his colleague was fired by the POTUS. Trump also shocked many when, during a speech, he told Long Island police “please don’t be too nice” while booking suspects. That same month, Rosenberg apparently spoke with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein about his unwillingness to stay in office. According to those familiar with Rosenberg’s decision, the DEA leader isn’t comfortable with Trump’s approach to law enforcement.

Rosenberg is hardly the only government employee to step down from his post since Trump took office. There’s not only been high-profile staff changes like the exits of Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon, but a veritable exodus of lower-ranking staffers who found their jobs suddenly hamstrung by the Trump administration’s policies. Unfortunately for Trump, he can fire and incite resignation from employees at all levels and all departments of government, but he can’t stop Special Counsel Robert Mueller from continuing to pressure Trump’s inner circle.

(Via New York Times)

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpDrug Enforcement Agencylaw enforcementpolice brutalityRESIGNATION

