After years of rallying against the Iran Deal, President Trump is expected to announce next week that the deal, which limits that country’s nuclear capabilities, is not in the national interest of the U.S.. So, Trump will “decertify” the agreement and pass the issue onto Congress. However, Trump does not want to impose new sanctions on Iran and wishes to go a different route, according to the Washington Post:

Under what is described as a tougher and more comprehensive approach, Trump would open the door to modifying the landmark 2015 agreement he has repeatedly bashed as a raw deal for the United States. But for now he would hold off on recommending that Congress reimpose sanctions on Iran that would abrogate the agreement, said four people familiar with aspects of the president’s thinking.

Yet those people familiar with the president’s thinking say he might change his mind before the deadline to report that Iran is complying with the deal.

If the deal is decertified, Congress would have 60 days to review the deal and make changes. If Congress does not act in that time, the sanctions against Iran would be resumed. Iran has repeatedly insisted that the deal is not open to renegotiation, and representatives of China and Russia have reportedly told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the same thing privately.

Earlier this week — and while contradicting Trump — Defense Secretary James Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he thought the agreement is in the best interest of national security.

