In the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the situation in Puerto Rico has become quite dire. Despite the fact that the island is currently without drinking water, electricity, or a stable infrastructure, the response from the Trump administration has been grossly incompetent. Excuses have been made — particularly that Puerto Rico is surrounded by a “big ocean,” creating logistical issues — but Trump still found the time to visit one of his golf resorts over the weekend in spite of the crisis.

After San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz made public, passionate pleas for aid, President Trump lashed out on Twitter, claiming that Puerto Ricans deeply affected by the hurricanes “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.” He even went as far as calling those who were begging for help “politically motivated ingrates.”

While the situation in Puerto Rico continues to pose issues for residents and responders alike, Trump found a way to “honor them:” by dedicating the US win to Puerto Rico at The Presidents Cup on Sunday. After spending the day watching the marquee international event on the PGA tour, Trump gave a speech while handing the massive trophy to the victorious American team.

“On behalf of all the people of Texas, and all of the people of — if you look today you will see what’s happening and how horrible it is, but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico and the people of Florida that have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them.”

This is the first time a sitting president has attended the Presidents Cup since Bill Clinton attended in 2000. One has to question Trump’s priorities in the face of such a horrific humanitarian crisis.

(Via Politico)