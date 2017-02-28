Trump’s Proposed Increase In Defense Spending Would Be 80 Percent Of Russia’s Entire Military Budget

#The Intercept
BY: Alex Emmons 02.27.17

The U.S. government already spends $600 billion dollars a year on its military – more money than the next seven biggest spenders combined, including China and Russia.

On Monday, the White House said it would request $54 billion more in military spending for next year. That increase alone is roughly the size of the entire annual military budget of the United Kingdom, the fifth-largest spending country, and it’s more than 80 percent of Russia’s entire military budget in 2015.

If Congress were to follow Trump’s blueprint, the U.S. military budget could account for nearly 40 percent of global military spending next year. The U.S. would be outspending Russia by a margin of greater than 9 to 1.

At a meeting of U.S. governors on Monday, Trump described his forthcoming budget proposal as “a public safety and national security budget.”

The share of world military expenditure of the 15 states with the highest expenditure in 2015.

Graphic: SIRPI

