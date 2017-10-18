Many people were aghast on Tuesday night when Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reported that during a consolation call to Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed during an operation in Niger, President Trump said her husband “knew what he signed up for.” It didn’t take long for President Trump to claim that Rep. Wilson “fabricated” the story and that he could prove it. Naturally, that lead to Wilson standing firm with her original story and Sgt. Johnson’s mother corroborating the account.

During a Wednesday meeting with the Senate Committee on Finance, Trump was asked about what he allegedly said to Johnson. With his arms folded, Trump repeated that the story was not true:

“Didn’t say what that Congresswoman said, didn’t say it at all. She knows it and she is now not saying it. I did not say what she said and I’d like her to make the statement again because I did not say what she said. I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a lovely woman, did not say what the Congresswoman said and most people aren’t too surprised to hear that.”

President Trump was then asked about the proof he had that Wilson has “fabricated” her claim. “Let her make her statement again and then you’ll find out,” Trump replied. This mess arrives many months after Trump, while attacking a Gold Star family, once said during a nationally televised debate that a soldier killed in action would still be alive if he had been president.

(Via CNN)