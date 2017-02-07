Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn’t like Trump: “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.” pic.twitter.com/75y3t9zc54 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 7, 2017

Between accusing the media of covering up terrorist attacks (en lieu of admitting the “Bowling Green Massacre” doesn’t exist) and getting angry about Saturday Night Live‘s latest jab, Donald Trump cannot seem to remove both feet from his constantly moving mouth. For example, during a meeting with county sheriffs from across the United States, the president offered to “destroy” the career of an unnamed state senator from Texas after one of the attendees complained. And yes, White House reporters’ cameras were rolling when the exchange took place.

“A state senator in Texas was talking about introducing legislation to require convictions before we could receive forfeiture,” complained Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson, the next in line to become president of the National Sheriff’s Association. Or as the Dallas Morning News explained it, he was unhappy about possible legislative attempts to “make it harder for law enforcement to get control of assets forfeited by drug traffickers.” To throw in a final insult, Eavenson quipped “the Cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico.”

Never one to back down from a fight with Mexico, Trump asked the sheriff who the state senator was. “Want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.” Eavenson declined, and the Dallas Morning News‘ request for comment after wasn’t returned. Yet he and most of the meeting’s other attendees laughed heartily at the president’s supposed joke about ruining another politician in retaliation for a suggested — and not an actual — piece of legislation.

Everybody already wants Rosie O’Donnell to lampoon Trump on SNL following Melissa McCarthy’s fantastic outing as Sean Spicer, but who should play Eavenson in the variety show’s sketch about it? John Travolta? Yes, John Travolta.

(Via Dallas Morning News)