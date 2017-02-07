NBC

Donald Trump complains almost every week about Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on SNL, so it’s no surprise that he’s also rather incensed that the show has taken aim at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. However, the apparent reason why Trump is so upset isn’t because McCarthy lampooned the anger bear so brilliantly. Rather, Trump is deeply disturbed because the show chose to have a woman portray Spicer. Gasp.

Yes, that’s exactly what a Politico report states. Trump’s apparently not even dwelling on how McCarthy brilliantly spun some alternative facts, which is what should be the truly disturbing detail to Trump. Nah, he’s upset because “looks matter” in his White House, and the fact that a woman is playing Spicer makes his staff, somehow, “look weak.” Oh boy:

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” added a top Trump donor.

Politico points towards Trump’s rare SNL Twitter silence as a sign that he’s so distraught …. that he can’t even publicly address the issue. If true, this is indeed a sign of hard times in Trump’s mind. He complains about everything, and this hilarious portrayal has pushed him over the edge? Possibly. Yet even Sean Spicer admitted that McCarthy was kinda “funny,” although he felt she exaggerated the gum chewing and a few other points. Well, it’s all funny because it’s all true.

Meanwhile, there’s a burgeoning movement to get Rosie O’Donnell to play Trump next, which would seriously freak Trump out, but she might have more fun playing Steve Bannon.

